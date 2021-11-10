Man who killed wife, 3 children sentenced to life in prison

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man who confessed to killing his wife and three children was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Investigators in Placer County said Shankar Hangud confessed to killing his family members over the span of several days across two Northern California counties in October 2019. KCRA-TV reports he says he couldn’t provide for them financially. His children were aged 13, 16 and 20. Hangud was arrested shortly after the killings when he drove to a police station with the body of his oldest son in his car and confessed to all four murders, prosecutors said. After the confession, the bodies of the three other victims were found inside the family’s apartment in Roseville, northeast of Sacramento.