Michigan AG says she drank too much at football tailgate

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says she drank too much booze before a big football game between Michigan and Michigan State. Dana Nessel told her story on Facebook. She even posted a photo of herself slumped in a stadium seat with a Michigan hat covering her face. Nessel, a Democrat, says she had two bloody marys on an empty stomach while attending a tailgate party. She joked that “as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad.” Nessel says she felt ill inside the stadium and left. She says a designated driver took her home. Nessel says she’s “human” and sometimes she screws up. She has said she is running for reelection in 2022.