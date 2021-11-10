Rittenhouse murder case thrown into jeopardy by mistrial bid

By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse has been thrown into jeopardy. His lawyers have asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor. Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request but was clearly angry at the prosecution, telling Thomas Binger he doesn’t believe Binger was acting in good faith. The startling turn came after Rittenhouse, in a high-stakes gamble, took the stand and testified that he was under attack when he shot three men during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha. The 18y-year-old said: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”