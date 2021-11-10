Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says organizers of the Astroworld music festival haven’t provided investigators with clear records about the private security that was working the grounds when a massive crowd surge led to at least eight deaths. Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday also forcefully defended his department’s ability to handle the criminal investigation and rejected early calls for an outside probe. At least two concertgoers remain in critical condition. Officials have not disclosed details about the injured fans who have been hospitalized since Friday. But the family of a 9-year-old boy who attended the concert with his father has said the child is in a medically induced coma.