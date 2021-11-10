World shares mixed as China inflation pushes higher

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares have opened higher in Europe after mostly falling in Asia as China reported that inflation surged in October. On Wall Street, stocks ended moderately lower on Tuesday, ending an eight-day winning streak for the market that had been fueled by strong company earnings and economic data. Tesla lost 12% after its founder Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker. PayPal dropped 11% after the company’s cut its full-year outlook and revenue forecasts. General Electric shares rose 2.6% after it announced it would break into three different companies.