4 killed as Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid boycott

By JULHAS ALAM

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least four people have been killed as Bangladesh holds village council elections that are certain to further consolidate the governing party’s power but have raised concerns about the state of democracy in the South Asian nation. The largest opposition party is boycotting the vote after the last two national elections were tainted by misconduct allegations. Nine people were killed in campaign violence earlier this month, and the top election official says security measures are being taken to tackle any incidents. The local councils are responsible for community development and public welfare in villages. Analysts see an opportunity for the ruling Awami League party to consolidate its position ahead of the next general election slated for 2023.