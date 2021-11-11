4th fatal hospital fire of pandemic kills 2 in Romania

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Officials say a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Romania has killed two people. The blaze in the city of Ploiesti on Thursday morning was the fourth fatal fire to break out in a Romanian COVID-19 hospital during the pandemic. Authorities say 21 patients were receiving care in the hospital’s infectious disease wing when Thursday’s fire started. Officials identified the two victims as men in their 70s. A nurse who reportedly suffered serious burns was transferred to a hospital in Romania’s capital of Bucharest. The cause of the blaze is not yet known. In recent weeks, Romania’s health care system has grappled with a record number of virus infections and deaths.