Astroworld victims: First-time festival attendee, 9th-grader

By RANDALL CHASE and MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

A 22-year-old college senior has succumbed to her injuries from a crowd surge at Astroworld, bringing the death toll from the Houston music festival to nine. Attorney James Lassiter said Thursday that Bharti Shahani died Wednesday night. Her family says Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering at Texas A&M University. Others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Most were from Texas, though some came from as far away as Illinois and Washington state. The surge happened during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, who founded the festival. Scott has said he will cover the victims’ funeral costs.