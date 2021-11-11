Cole aims to be 1st trans politician to win a statewide race

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Kimi Cole wants to become the country’s first openly transgender politician elected to a statewide office. The Nevada Democrat announced plans to run for lieutenant governor on Wednesday. If elected, Cole would join a growing list of transgender politicians serving in elected office and be the first openly transgender politician elected in a statewide contest. Cole serves as chair of the Nevada Democratic Rural Caucus. She previously chaired the Douglas County Democrats. Cole plans to focus her campaign on equity issues like housing affordability and transportation but acknowledges the importance of visibility and representation to many in the transgender community.