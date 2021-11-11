Danish Radio Girls’ Choir report unearths sexual misconduct

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An investigation has concluded that between 1970 and 2010 a culture of sexual misconduct, occasions of heavy drinking and incidents of bullying were common at the Danish Radio Girls’ Choir, made up of teenagers and young women. The report, whose findings were published Wednesday, were based on interviews with 129 former choir members. The Danish Broadcasting Corporation, the country’s public broadcaster which runs the choir, said after the report came out that “a completely unacceptable culture” had been exposed and apologized to those affected. The investigation was conducted by a law firm at the broadcaster’s request. The 34-page report concluded that most cases went back 20-50 years. No cases were uncovered after 2010.