Foundations commit billions to fight climate change

By ALEX DANIELS of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Chronicle of Philanthropy

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, which was postponed a year because of COVID-19, has promoted a series of announcements from foundations and individuals attempting to pour money into efforts to fight climate change, an area many think philanthropy has neglected. “We need to get the money out the door,” said Kevin Currey, program officer for natural resources and climate change at the Ford Foundation. Ford has committed $100 million to support Indigenous groups in securing land rights and conserving forest land. Other donors include the Christensen Fund, Sobrato Philanthropies, and the Good Energies, Hewlett, Oak, and Packard foundations.