France: Life sentence for killing of Holocaust survivor

PARIS (AP) — A French man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor to death in an antisemitic attack. The case triggered widespread outrage and called attention to resurgent anti-Jewish sentiment in France. Mireille Knoll’s family welcomed the verdict but is pushing for an annual homage to all victims of antisemitism to keep her spirit alive. Knoll was found dead with multiple stab wounds in 2018 in her apartment, which was then set ablaze. Tribute marches were held around France to honor her and denounce racism. President Emmanuel Macron attended her funeral and said the attackers “profaned our sacred values and our history.”