Germany set to plan new virus measures as numbers spike

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national disease control center has reported a record-high number of more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases. The Robert Koch Institute registered 50,196 new cases on Thursday, up from 33,949 daily cases a week earlier. Infections have risen so quickly in recent days that hospitals in especially affected regions canceled planned surgeries again so medical personnel could focus on COVID-19 patients. The institute also reported 237 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing Germany’s pandemic death toll to 97,198. German lawmakers are preparing to discuss legislation that would provide a new legal framework for instituting coronavirus measures. Unlike some other European countries, Germany has balked at making vaccinations mandatory for certain categories of workers.