Group: Internet still disrupted in Sudan despite court order

CAIRO (AP) — An advocacy group says internet has remained largely disrupted in Sudan since last month’s military coup, despite a court order for providers to restore the service. NetBlocks.org tweeted on Thursday that the disruption has entered its eighteenth day and that this is an “ongoing impediment” to democracy and human rights. A Sudanese court on Wednesday ordered the country’s three main telecommunications providers to restore internet access. However, authorities have not shown any signs yet of carrying out that order. The Sudanese military seized power in October, dissolving the country’s transitional government and detaining officials, political leaders, protesters and activists.