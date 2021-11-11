Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 14 people have died in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu during days of heavy rains. Several districts in the state are on high alert, bracing for more torrents as a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is set to cross northern Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of intense rains in isolated places. The heavy rains first struck over the weekend, hitting the capital, Chennai. Photos and videos from the city showed residents wading through knee-deep waters and vehicles nearly submerged in the heavily flooded roads. At least 800 huts have been destroyed this past week, and multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to help local authorities with rescue efforts.