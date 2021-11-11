In Brazil favela, rap battle is sign of returning normality

By DIARLEI RODRIGUES and MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A rap battle at a local bar means good news for people in Rio de Janeiro’s City of God favela. The contest is a sign of gradually returning normality after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions. Ten local rappers took turns at the microphones as an audience of several dozen cheered and waved their arms to the beat. The owner of the bar that hosted the event said many people had been depressed and came to to the bar to let things out. It’s a very local affair. Winners usually get a voucher for a free pizza from the little restaurant next door.