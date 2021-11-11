Israeli court orders boy returned to Italy within 15 days

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli appeals court says a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy must be returned to his relatives there within 15 days, upholding an earlier ruling in a bitter custody battle with family members in Israel. Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling were among 14 people killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. His maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy are both seeking custody. Israeli media reported the latest ruling, which was issued late Thursday, and say the relatives in Israel can appeal to the Supreme Court.