Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Security forces in Poland are being tasked with securing the nation’s eastern border amid a migration fight with Belarus while also protecting the capital and other cities during Independence Day marches organized by far-right groups. Poland has objected since the summer to the increasing number of refugees and migrants trying to enter the country from Belarus. The standoff intensified this week as a large number of asylum-seekers arrived at the border. A deputy interior minister said in a broadcast interview on Thursday morning that there were more attempted crossings overnight. He says a large number of the police officers assigned to guard the Independence March in Warsaw will be deployed to the border directly afterward.