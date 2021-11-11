Prove us wrong, activist tells leaders at UN climate talks

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — In an impassioned speech to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate has urged world leaders to “prove us wrong” on global warming. Citing studies showing greenhouse gas emissions going up, instead of down as required, she warned on Thursday that millions in poor countries will regularly face deadly heat. Nakate called for “drastic action (that) will pull us back from the abyss,” saying past promises on climate change had been repeatedly broken.