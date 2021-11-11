Ruggs lawyers: Witness says firefighting slow in fatal crash

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henry Ruggs’ lawyers are telling a judge they found a witness who says firefighters didn’t quickly extinguish a vehicle fire after a fatal Las Vegas crash blamed on the former Raiders wide receiver. Prosecutors allege that Ruggs was driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph before the crash. Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld filed documents Wednesday seeking Clark County Fire Department records about the pre-dawn Nov. 2 crash and fire. Tina Tintor’s funeral is Thursday at a Serbian Orthodox church. The Raiders have dropped Ruggs from the team. He’s on house arrest with strict conditions.