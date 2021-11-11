Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has sent two nuclear-capable strategic bombers on a training mission over Belarus for a second day in a show of Moscow’s support for its ally amid a dispute over migration at the Polish border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers practiced bombing runs in Belarus on Thursday. The ministry said Belarusian fighter jets simulated an intercept as part of the joint training. Russia has supported Belarus amid a tense standoff this week as thousands of migrants gathered on the Belarus-Poland border in hopes of crossing into Europe. The European Union has accused Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government..