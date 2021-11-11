Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Big Tech

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes. Big tech companies, particularly chipmakers, had some of the strongest gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.2%, entirely due to a steep drop in Disney. The entertainment conglomerate sank 7.5% after reporting a slowdown in subscriber gains at its streaming channel. Beyond Meat dropped 16.2% after reporting a much wider loss than analysts were expecting. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.