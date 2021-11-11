Stocks eke out small gains, still headed for weekly loss

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks managed to close mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday, but the S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks. The benchmark index eked out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes. Disney sank 7.1% in heavy trading after reporting a slowdown in subscriber gains at its streaming channel. Beyond Meat dropped 13.3% after reporting a much wider loss than analysts were expecting. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.