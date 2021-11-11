Sudanese general tightens grip on power, 2 weeks after coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s top general has re-appointed himself as head of the army-run interim governing body, a sign that he is tightening his grip on the country, two weeks after he led a coup against civilian leaders. Thursday’s development comes even as the military has pledged to hand over power to civilian authorities. Since the Oct. 25 coup, more than 100 government officials and political leaders have been detained, along with a large number of protesters and activists.