UN Security Council states fresh concern over Myanmar crisis

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has issued a press statement expressing deep concern about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using force against opponents. The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be undertaking a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid warnings that the humanitarian situation throughout the country is sharply deteriorating, with food shortages and a weakened public health system. A press statement carries less weight than an official resolution, and can serve as a way of achieving consensus among the Security Council members that would otherwise be difficult to achieve. Two of its permanent members, Russia and China, maintain warm relations with Myanmar’s current government.