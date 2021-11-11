Veterans Day Parade returns to NYC after 2020 cancellation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Veterans Day Parade has returned to New York’s Fifth Avenue after being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic last year. Thursday’s 102nd annual parade featured marching units, vintage military vehicles and elected officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Democratic mayor said veterans should be honored every day. He said there is “more to do” if there are veterans who are homeless or suffering from mental health challenges. The parade was replaced by a socially distant pre-dawn car caravan in 2020.