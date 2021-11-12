Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:53 AM

Court to hear support case against Tavaris Jackson estate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court says a Minnesota woman seeking more than $360,000 in child support from the estate of one-time NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson can pursue her claim before an appeals court. Jackson was living near Montgomery when he died in a car wreck and Jessa Roginski asked an Alabama court to enforce an order for $2,112 a month in support. A judge refused and she appealed to the Supreme Court. Justices there say the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals should hear the case.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content