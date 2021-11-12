Danes reintroduce coronavirus pass after uptick in cases

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has reintroduced its digital pass and is once again considering COVID-19 to be “a socially critical disease” because the Scandinavian country is seeing an increase in cases. The pass must be used for a month to enter nightclubs, cafes, party buses and to be seated indoors in restaurants. It was introduced on July 1 but removed on Sept. 10, when the outbreak appeared under control and Denmark reported a high rate of vaccination. People above the age of 15, must show it also when attending outdoor events where the number of people exceeds 2,000.