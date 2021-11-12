Deforestation up in Brazil Amazon amid COP26 climate debate

By MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Detected deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has risen for a second straight month compared to last year, ending a streak of encouraging data at a moment when the government has promised to curb illegal logging. The government’s space agency said Fridayalerts of deforestation in October corresponded to 877 square kilometers, the highest indicator for the month in five years and 4.9% more than for the same month in 2020. September registered 2.3% more deforestation than the same month last year. The increases follow two months of sharp decreases that had prompted enthusiasm from officials in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.