Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced a three-week partial lockdown amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands. The lockdown that begins Saturday night is the first to start in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent. Under the lockdown, bars restaurants and supermarkets will have to close at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT), professional sports matches will be played in empty stadiums and people are being urged to work from home as much as possible. Stores selling non-essential items will have to close at 6 p.m. Bar and restaurant owners and sports officials are angry.