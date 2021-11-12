EU calls for fines against Hungary over asylum policy

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary could face fines from the European Union for failing to comply with a ruling by the bloc’s top court on its treatment of refugees and handling of asylum claims. The EU’s executive arm on Friday said it would refer Hungary to the EU Court of Justice for failing to amend its asylum procedures in line with a court ruling. It also recommended fines against Hungary until it complies. The court found in December that Hungary had failed to respect EU law by denying people entering the country without authorization the right to apply for asylum. It also said Hungary had unlawfully detaining asylum seekers in “transit zones” on its border with Serbia.