Ex-‘Apprentice’ contestant Zervos drops suit against Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A former “Apprentice” contestant who accused former President Donald Trump of sexual assault has dropped her defamation lawsuit against him. Summer Zervos sued the then-president in 2017, saying he damaged her reputation when he said she and other women alleging sexual assault and harassment were making things up. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Zervos accused Trump of kissing and groping her against her will in 2007. Zervos’ attorneys said Friday she “no longer wishes to litigate” but “stands by the allegations in her complaint.” Trump’s lawyer called dropping the case a “prudent decision.” Trump claimed victory in his own statement.