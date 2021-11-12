In birdwatching, Christian ‘ornitheoligists’ see God’s hand

By JESSICA MUNDIE

Religion News Service

For many Christians, the relationship between birds and faith does not stray farther than seeing a dove carrying an olive branch on a banner at church. However, for Christian birdwatchers — or to use a phrase coined by theologian John Stott, “ornitheologists” — birding is a kind of worship. When they hear a songbird, it reminds them of singing during church service, and watching chickadees splash around in a birdbath is its own kind of prayer. “There’s so much illustrative material in the bird world that teaches us about worship, creativity, development and care,” said pastor and birder Kevin Burrell.