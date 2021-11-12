Pacific leaders expected to agree on vaccines, fossil fuels

By NICK PERRY and JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Pacific Rim leaders are expected to find common ground on improving access to coronavirus vaccines and reducing fossil fuel subsidies in their annual summit, being held virtually with New Zealand as host. The pledges are among those likely to be included in a joint statement issued at the end of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. But some of those involved said it was unclear if the leaders will be able to agree on a U.S. bid to host APEC in 2023 after Russia raised objections. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be among those taking part in the online meeting.