Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:04 AM

Race to lead Merkel’s party in German opposition takes shape

By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A former German environment minister has announced his second run for the leadership of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party as the race to lead it in opposition starts to take shape. The Christian Democratic Union has decided to hold a ballot of its entire roughly 400,000-strong membership on who will take over after incumbent Armin Laschet led it to defeat and its worst-ever national election result in September. Nominations opened on Saturday but it took nearly a week for Norbert Roettgen to become the first officially to declare his candidacy. Roettgen finished third when Laschet was elected in January. Two more contenders are expected.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content