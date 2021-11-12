Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new congressional district

By BRYAN ANDERSON AND GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rep. Madison Cawthorn says he’ll run in a new congressional district under North Carolina’s newly approved map. His Thursday night announcement to run in a redder district was a strategic move to thwart the chances of GOP state House Speaker Tim Moore. Moore said shortly thereafter that he would seek reelection as the House leader and would not pursue a congressional run. Looming over the March 2022 primary is a pair of lawsuits from voting rights groups accusing Republicans of partisan and racial gerrymandering. If the congressional map holds up in court, Republicans would likely win 10 or 11 of the 14 districts up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections.