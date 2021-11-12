Russia: New pandemic restrictions to take effect in February

MOSCOW (AP) — New pandemic restrictions prepared by Russian authorities are set to go into effect next year. Bills outlining the measures were introduced in parliament on Friday. They would restrict access to many public places, as well as domestic and international trains and flights, to those who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 or are medically exempt from vaccination. The head of Russia’s state coronavirus task force, said that restrictions on public places will take force on Feb. 1, 2022. Russians will need QR codes proving their status. It will be up for regional government to decide which public places to include. The government will announce a separate start date for train and flight restrictions.