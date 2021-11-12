Skip to Content
South Dakota lawmakers to press for Noem daughter’s records

By STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to issue a subpoena on Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to hand over a document regarding her daughter’s attempt to win a state appraisal license. They want to know if there was an agreement in place to give Kassidy Peters another chance at the license prior to a meeting last year in Noem’s office that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee has set a meeting for Monday if it doesn’t receive the documents. So far, the The Republican governor’s administration has resisted handing them over.

Associated Press

