Suspect charged in death of University of Chicago student

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old man in this week’s shooting death of a Chinese student near the University of Chicago’s campus. At a Friday evening news conference, police say they have charged Alton Spann with first-degree murder, armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say they were able to arrest Spann with the help of surveillance camera video that led them to the vehicle that Spann hopped into after the shooting. When they arrested Spann, he was carrying a key FOB from the vehicle that was reported stolen earlier this month and a gun that tests revealed was used in the shooting, according to police.