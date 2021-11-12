UC Davis says baseball team hazed students with alcohol

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California state university says its varsity baseball team engaged in an annual hazing of new players with challenges including dangerously excessive drinking and other inappropriate activities. That led to the suspension of the University of California, Davis team last summer and the head coach’s resignation on Friday. A investigative report says there were allegations of threats of sodomy, drinking games that proceeded until a team member vomited, lap dances by returning members and the presence of strippers. Rookies were divided into two teams to compete in various drinking games along with a polar plunge, a scavenger hunt and attempting to eat a live goldfish.