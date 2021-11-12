With Dems’ prized bill at stake, a numbers game looms ahead

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats’ $1.85 trillion package of social and climate initiatives seems afflicted by a maddening parade of hurdles. Looming ahead is the Congressional Budget Office, which could cause problems that would be messy but probably surmountable. That office is Congress’ nonpartisan fiscal scorekeeper, and it’s working on a 10-year cost estimate of the bill and its programs. Moderates will be looking closely at how close the measure comes to paying for itself with savings, like President Joe Biden and Democrats claim it does. Leaders hope the House will approve the measure next week and send it to the Senate.