Women in Argentina claim labor exploitation by Opus Dei

By DÉBORA REY

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — More than 40 women have filed a complaint against Opus Dei to the Vatican for alleged labor exploitation, and abuse of power and of conscience. The Argentine and Paraguayan citizens worked for the conservative Catholic group in Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Italy and Kazakhstan between 1974 and 2015. The complaint alleges the women, often minors at the time, labored under “manifestly illegal conditions” that included working without pay for 12 hours-plus without breaks except for food or prayer. Opus Dei says it has not been notified of the complaint to the Vatican but has been in contact with the women’s legal representatives to “find a solution.”