7 Cambodians die after drinking alcohol disinfectant

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Health Ministry says seven laborers have died after drinking alcohol they were given as a disinfectant in a quarantine and mixed it with water and soft drinks. The laborers had returned from Thailand and were placed in a coronavirus quarantine camp in a northwestern province. The Health Ministry says 12 others were hospitalized after drinking the mix earlier this week. They complained of headaches, dizziness and difficulty in breathing. Experts collected the samples and took them to a laboratory in Phnom Penh for an analysis.