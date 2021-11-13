Cold cash issues cause problems in global warming talks

By FRANK JORDANS and SETH BORENSTEIN

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — U.N. talks to curb global warming have run into last-minute problems because of cold hard cash. Negotiators in Glasgow, Scotland, held last-minute huddles and pored over fresh proposals for sealing a deal that they hoped could be credibly said to advance worldwide efforts to tackle global warming. But funding issues, specifically, compensation for climate damages and credits in a trading system, caused the discussions to bog down. During the buildup to a stocktaking session on Saturday afternoon, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry huddled with diplomats from Africa and other parts of the developing world.