Federal court rejects Oklahoma death row inmates appeal

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected the appeal of four Oklahoma death row inmates scheduled for execution during the next three months, including one next week. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied the appeal by Julius Jones, Wade Lay, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle. Jones’ case has drawn widespread attention since being featured on the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense.” His execution is scheduled for Nov. 18, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is considering a state Pardon and Parole Board recommendation that the sentence be commuted to life in prison.