Indian brothers win Children’s Peace Prize for waste project

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Indian brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal have won a prestigious children’s prize for a project they launched that aims to reduce waste and pollution and plant trees in New Delhi. Vihaan, 17, and his 14-year-old brother Nav were handed the International Children’s Peace Prize by Indian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi at a ceremony Saturday in The Hague, Netherlands. They say they plan to use the prize to expand their network across India and beyond. The brothers got the idea to begin their garbage separation and recycling project, One Step Greener, following a collapse at a Delhi landfill site and a cloud of pollution that descended over the city the next day.