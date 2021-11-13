Israeli couple arrested in Turkey on espionage charges

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says an Israeli married couple have been arrested for espionage after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul. Anadolu Agency said a Turkish national was also arrested. Police detained them after a tip-off from an employee working in the Camlica radio and television tower on the Asian side of Istanbul. They were formally arrested pending trial for “political and military espionage” by an Istanbul court. Israel’s foreign minister said that the couple do not work for an “Israeli agency” and that his department is trying to organize their release.