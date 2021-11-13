Philippine president’s daughter to run for vice president

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter has registered her candidacy for vice president in next year’s elections and was chosen as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late Filipino dictator, in an alliance that has alarmed activists. Sara Duterte backed out this week from her reelection bid as mayor of southern Davao city in a maneuver that allowed her to seek the second-highest post. Renato Reyes of Bayan, a prominent left-wing coalition, says the Marcos-Duterte tandem is the biggest threat to Filipinos’ democratic aspirations and could serve to protect the outgoing president against complaints linked to a brutal crackdown on drugs that has left thousands dead since 2016. Duterte’s rule became one of the most tumultuous in Philippine history.