Protests planned as Sudan military tightens grip after coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s pro-democracy alliance has called for mass protests against the military’s takeover of the country. The call came as the generals tighten their grip amid an outcry by the U.S. and other Western governments. The protests Saturday come two days after coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan’s interim governing body. Thursday’s move angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the U.S. and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse their coup. The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan.