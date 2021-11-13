Skip to Content
Roadside bomb kills 2 policemen in northwestern Pakistan

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a roadside bombing in a district that borders Afghanistan has killed two policemen. The district police chief says they were on security duty near a dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing both. He says a search for those involved in Saturday’s attack is underway. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The district served as a sanctuary for the Pakistani Taliban — a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban — until the area was cleared of militants in military operations in recent years. The group is currently in peace talks with the government in Islamabad.

